LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Welcome back, Dwight?

After missing most of the 2018-19 season with injuries, Dwight Howard is headed back to the LA Lakers, according to reports.

Howard last played with the Lakers six seasons ago, helping them into the postseason before a devastating Achilles injury to Kobe Bryant dashed their playoff hopes.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Howard’s deal with the Lakers is non-guaranteed, meaning the team will have the leverage to release the eight-time All-Star at zero cost if things don’t work out.

Dwight Howard's deal with the Lakers will be non-guaranteed, league source tells ESPN. Howard had several meetings with Lakers officials, and they'll give him a chance to show he's made changes in how he conducts himself. Lakers players were involved in process. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2019

The move reportedly comes after several meetings between Howard and team officials along with several other Lakers players.