ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The massive three-day D23 Expo begins Friday at the Anaheim Convention Center, a biennial celebration for Disney.
The D23 Expo will feature about 50 shows, presentations and panel discussions, including the Disney Legends Ceremony which celebrates Disney creators and business leaders.
Disney Legends to be honored include Robert Downey Jr., who starred in three Iron Man films, singer-actress Bette Midler, actor-filmmaker Jon Favreau, Darth Vader voice James Earl Jones, “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts, ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer and singer Christina Aguilera.
Other attractions will include autograph sessions with composers Randy Newman and Tyler Bates.
Fans will also get a chance to meet “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening at a panel discussion Saturday featuring producers and directors from the long-running Fox animated comedy as well as voice actors Nancy Cartwright and Yeardley Smith.
