Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 8/22 at 8 a.m.

Man In Custody In String Of 11 Studio City Fires Investigated As Arson

Authorities have taken a person of interest into custody in a series of about 11 possible arson-sparked fires which broke out in Studio City early Friday morning and are likely linked.

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit Ends In Fiery Wreck At Palms Gas Station

A driver was captured after he led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit that ended when his car careened into a gas station and erupted in flames late Thursday night.

Disney Expo Kicks Off Friday In Anaheim; New Avengers Campus Coming To California Adventure

The massive three-day D23 Expo began Friday at the Anaheim Convention Center, a biennial celebration for Disney.

Local Weather

A pleasant day with a high of 74 for the beaches and 89 for the valleys before temperatures go up this weekend.