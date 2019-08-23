Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 8/22 at 8 a.m.
Man In Custody In String Of 11 Studio City Fires Investigated As Arson
Authorities have taken a person of interest into custody in a series of about 11 possible arson-sparked fires which broke out in Studio City early Friday morning and are likely linked.
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit Ends In Fiery Wreck At Palms Gas Station
A driver was captured after he led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit that ended when his car careened into a gas station and erupted in flames late Thursday night.
Disney Expo Kicks Off Friday In Anaheim; New Avengers Campus Coming To California Adventure
The massive three-day D23 Expo began Friday at the Anaheim Convention Center, a biennial celebration for Disney.
Local Weather
A pleasant day with a high of 74 for the beaches and 89 for the valleys before temperatures go up this weekend.
