



— Bodycam video released Friday shows an officer-involved shooting inside a home that was being used as an illegal marijuana grow operation.

The video — taken on July 3rd around 4 p.m. — shows the officer telling a suspect — who is behind a door — to come out.

The gun is then heard going off.

The bullet hits the male suspect as the officer is talking to him. The video raises the question — was the shooting justified?

CBS2/KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reported that no weapons were found in the home located in the 6800 block of Rockrose.

Chino Police said they were initially called to the home to investigate a report of drug activity.

The police said their special enforcement team was at the location to serve a search warrant at the house because it was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and a cultivation investigation.

Police first encountered a 53-year-old woman in handcuffs. She told them she was the only person inside the home. Authorities begin to search for other suspects room-by-room.

Officials said they soon spotted a suspect hiding behind the door. They said they told the man to show his hands.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead of his injuries.

The deceased was identified as 49-year-old Li Xi Wong of Fontana.

The woman they first encountered was arrested for cultivation of marijuana and grand theft.

Police said the deceased and the woman also ran another grow house in Fontana.

In all, detectives seized nearly 1,500 marijuana plants,$35,000 in cash and evidence of grand theft of over $105,000.

“It’s a sad situation,” says neighbor Kevin Foltz, “things happen. I respect the police officers on duty.”

Foltz went on to say he couldn’t believe — still — what had been going on in his neighborhood. The home was since been red-tagged.

“That definitely scares people, I mean the electrical especially,” Foltz says, “these houses are close together and an electrical fire could cause a lot of damage.”