



The Cure headlines and curates Pasadena Daydream Festival to take place at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, August 31, featuring performances by Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai, Throwing Muses, The Joy Formidable, Chelsea Wolfe, The Twilight Sad, Emma Ruth Rundle and Kælan Mikla.

Following their 40th anniversary appearance at BST Hyde Park, London in 2018, The Cure have invited a selection of their favorite artists for another summer headline event, this time set against the West Coast backdrop of Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. In Robert Smith’s own words, “Hyde Park was a fabulous experience, the whole day was really magical, and we wanted to create something with a similar celebratory vibe for this summer.”

Entry form is below. Contest opens Friday, August 23 and closes on Friday, August 30, 2019.