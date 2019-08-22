



— Variety announced in a statement published Wednesday to the magazine’s website that it would forego its annual Emmy party and will instead make a donation to Planned Parenthood.

The entertainment magazine previously held the pre-award show party in partnership with Women In Film, a nonprofit organization that advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries.

According to the statement, the decision came after Planned Parenthood’s Monday announcement that it would drop Title X funding — which covers things such as birth control, cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment and annual exams for those who cannot afford it — over the Trump Administration’s rule that would bar the organization from discussing abortion services with patients.

“At Planned Parenthood, we refuse to cower to the Trump-Pence administration,” Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said after that announcement. “We will not be bullied into withholding abortion information from our patients. Our patients deserve to make their own health care decisions, not to be forced to have Donald Trump or Mike Pence make those decisions for them.”

In that same press call, McGill Johnson said Planned Parenthood would continue to fight the “unethical and dangerous gag rule” in court.

“We are so grateful to Variety for its unwavering support of Planned Parenthood and commitment to sexual and reproductive health and rights,” Caren Spruch, director of arts and entertainment engagement for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in the statement posted to Variety’s website.

Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit organization that provides sexual and reproductive health services — including abortion — in the United States.

“Variety continues to advocate for women’s rights, including issues of healthcare and gender disparity in the entertainment industry, and we stand with Planned Parenthood and our longstanding partnership with Women In Film,” Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller and group publisher and chief revenue officer Michelle Sobrino-Stearns said in the statement.