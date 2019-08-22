



— Cue the “Start Me Up” puns – and the gridlock.

Commuters could face some traffic burdens Thursday when The Rolling Stones perform at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The show comes weeks after the band’s No Filter tour was abruptly silenced after Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery in May. Since then, the 76-year-old rocker has shown little signs of slowing down during performances.

The last time the Stones played at the Rose Bowl was for the Voodoo Lounge tour in 1994.

While the show will likely thrill fans, area commuters could see even more traffic congestion than usual as thousands of concertgoers descend on the venue.

Residents are being urged to leave work earlier or later than usual to minimize traffic conditions.

Parking lots at the Rose Bowl will open at 3:30 p.m.