LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a suspicious device aboard a catering truck at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday afternoon.
According to LAX police, officers were called to 6901 west Imperial Highway around 3:15 p.m. after a suspicious item was found on a catering truck that supplies airlines with food.
The bomb squad responded and found the device deep inside the truck’s bumper.
There were originally reports of the device resembling a type of hand grenade.
The device was later deemed to be fake and all threats were cleared.
