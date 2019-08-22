CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a suspicious device aboard a catering truck at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to LAX police, officers were called to 6901 west Imperial Highway around 3:15 p.m. after a suspicious item was found on a catering truck that supplies airlines with food.

The bomb squad responded and found the device deep inside the truck’s bumper.

There were originally reports of the device resembling a type of hand grenade.

The device was later deemed to be fake and all threats were cleared.

