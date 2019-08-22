ONTARIO (CBSLA) — An Ontario mother accused of killing her two daughters is under arrest, police said.

Authorities were finally able to question 47-year-old Linda Nguyen two days after her husband came home from work and found the children dead in the garage and his wife alive but unresponsive.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock said outside the family’s Ontario home there is a growing makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and stuffed animals.

There were also sympathy cards for the father.

Officials say Nguyen killed the two children — a 4-month-old and a 14-year-old with special needs.

Ontario Police released a photo of Linda Nguyen Thursday.

“We do know that she was dealing with depression prior to the incident,” says Ontario Police Department Sgt. Bill Russell.

Police don’t know what type of depression Nguyen was allegedly experiencing — whether it was postpartum or if that was a possible motive for the slayings.

Authorities said Nguyen left a note where she said she intended to kill both children and intended to kill herself.

They also said police will continue to guard Nguyen while she is at the hospital dealing with what they called medical issues — rather than injuries — until she is cleared to leave.

They said they will book her into the West Valley Detention Center as soon as they deem that it is safe to do so.

Police say the coroner’s office has still not completed autopsies on the two girls to confirm their cause of death. They did say detectives found signs of a struggle inside the house.

Tuesday evening, their father’s cousin said he didn’t suspect the girl’s mother was struggling with anything.

“We don’t think she have any problem. they are a very good couple they work together,” says Trac Pham.