WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — Officers with the Garden Grove Police Department fatally shot a fleeing suspect Thursday afternoon in Westminster.

The suspect crashed his Range Rover into the side of a church — the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints — located on Bolsa Avenue and Fleming Street.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Stacey Butler reported from the location.

The suspect — who was evading authorities — drove through a cul-de-sac before crashing. The man apparently felt trapped, went through a brick wall and then through a parking lot before crashing into the church just before 4 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries inside the church. No officers were injured.

Butler said that there were many uniformed officers at the scene and many were from the gang unit.

A witness told her the suspect first rammed his vehicle into officers in Garden Grove.

A tow truck was seen transporting two damaged police vehicles in Garden Grove where it is alleged the suspect first rammed into police vehicles.

At the church in Westminster, she spoke to security guard Henry Nalilelua who saw the vehicle racing down the street just before it crashed.

“I got up to look and saw this white Range Rover with a black top speeding by,” he says, “and two police cars chasing after it.”

He said he could hear the driver of the Range Rover rev his engine.

Nalilelua said he heard “five quick gunshots” and “then I heard a loud boom.” He believes the boom came from the suspect crashing through the wall and believes the officers shot the suspect before he crashed.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

His sister said she knew her brother had been shot and she had been looking for him all afternoon. She declined an on-camera interview with Butler.