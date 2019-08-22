MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — A 26-year-old man was arrested this week on suspicion of being under the influence after he was spotted trying to patch two flat tires with bandages and gauze.

Authorities say the strange sight was called in Tuesday morning by an alert citizen – a white Mercedes SUV with two flat tires was parked on driveway off Felipe Road, near Barbadanes Park, with its rear and driver’s side doors ajar and what looked like paper scattered beside it.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the scattered paper was various medical supplies, including bandages and gauze. The man had apparently been trying to stuff gauze into a gouged-out hole in the side of the right rear tire.

The unidentified man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence. It’s not clear if he was the owner of the SUV.