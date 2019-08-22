A parking permit is valid only on game date listed and for the lot designated on the permit. They can be purchased at therams.com/tickets/parking

● Parking permit must be displayed inside your vehicle at all times.

● Only the physical parking permit will be accepted. Parking permits are not available electronically.

● Parking permits are non-refundable and cannot be replaced if lost, stolen, mutilated beyond recognition or if the wrong pass is brought to a game.

● Your parking permit will be for the lot or parking facility listed on the front of the permit, but not a specific space. Please be advised that a space will only be held for you up to 1 hour before kickoff.

● There is no re-entry for parking. Vehicles may not leave and re-enter the parking lot.

● Overnight parking and camping is prohibited.

● Parking lots and garages open 5 hours prior to kickoff and close 90 minutes after the end of event. Vehicles must exit the stadium parking lots by 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

● This permit requires a vehicle to be parked in the parking space.

● Tall vans, large SUVs, RVs or buses will not be accepted in any parking garage because of height restrictions.

● Exceptionally large vehicles (larger than a normal parking space) will require an RV pass.

● RV and bus parking (not exceeding 40-feet) is available at State Drive. Your parking permit must state “RV” on the FRONT to be used for a RV or bus.

● Neither the Los Angeles Rams, Exposition Park, University of Southern California, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum nor Classic Parking assumes liability due to fire, theft, damage to or loss of the vehicle or its contents.

● By accepting the privileges granted by this parking permit, for security reasons you expressly consent to the search of any vehicle parked within 200 feet of any stadium entrance gate.

● Failure to meet these terms and conditions may result in your vehicle being towed at the owner’s expense and loss of future parking permit privileges.

Road Closures

The following streets will be CLOSED to all traffic for 1 hour after completion of all Rams games: