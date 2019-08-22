



– An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck an area just north of Ridgecrest on Thursday, according to seismologists.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit the Little Lake area – about 20 miles north of Ridgecrest -just after 1:30 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but dozens of people on social media reported feeling it, including from as far away as Clark County, Nevada.

Who felt this latest #earthquake in Las #Vegas? The @USGS is reporting a preliminary magnitude 5.0 with the epicenter north of #Ridgecrest, California. A number of our #ClarkCounty employees felt the rolling sensation here at our Gov't Ctr. in downtown Las #Vegas. pic.twitter.com/cCXUJJzwfT — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 22, 2019

It comes roughly six weeks after a magnitude 7.1 quake on July 5 and a magnitude 6.4 foreshock the day before strongly shook the region and were felt across Los Angeles, more than 100 miles away.

Hundreds of aftershocks have rattled the area since then.

Those temblors left damage to facilities on the sprawling Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake as well as in the nearby communities of Trona and Ridgecrest.