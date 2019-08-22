



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 8/22 at 8 a.m.

Man Dies, Woman In Grave Condition After Being Rescued From Fire In Exposition Park

A man has died and a woman continues to fight for her life after being pulled out of a fire burning at board-and-care facility in Exposition Park.

LA Sheriff’s Deputy Shot In Parking Lot Of Lancaster Station, Suspect Still At Large

Two adults were detained after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s station in Lancaster was targeted by gunfire Wednesday afternoon , leaving one deputy wounded. However, authorities believe the suspect is still at large.

LAPD Launches Task Force To Crack Down On Scooters

As e-scooters have become more prevalent in neighborhoods across the Southland, they have also created a myriad of problems and prompted numerous complaints.

Local Weather

A slight cooling trend over the next few days as a high pressure system breaks down. A high of 77 for the beaches, 95 for the valleys.