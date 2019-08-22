LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Apple has released its new credit card, and the laser-etched titanium card comes with a laundry list of rules.

First, the card should be kept away from leather — so no putting it in that high-end wallet. The cards should also be kept away from loose change and keys — so keep it out of pockets.

Also the card should be kept away from fabric, or anything else that could scratch or stain the titanium finish.

And while the no-fee card is able to seamlessly work with iPhone, be sure to have a microfiber cloth on hand to keep that titanium finish spotless.