Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A SuperLotto Plus ticket with a $72 million jackpot was sold at a Ralphs supermarket in Los Angeles.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Ralphs located at 5601 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles and matched all six numbers, 34-28-25-19-39 and Mega number 9, from Wednesday night’s draw.
The Ralphs location will collect a retailer bonus of $360,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.
The last SuperLotto Plus jackpot winner was in January.
You must log in to post a comment.