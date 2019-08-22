STANTON (CBSLA) — A 50-year-old Hispanic man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday evening in Stanton.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Sycamore Avenue around 7:30 p.m. regarding a family disturbance.

Police said sometime after deputies arrived on scene, there was a deputy-involved shooting at the home.

It was not immediately disclosed what led up to the shooting that left the man, described by the sheriff’s department as a suspect, dead.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation of the shooting.

