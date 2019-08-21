



– Can Southern California sustain yet another football team?

Nearly two decades after its initial debut, the XFL is returning to action in 2020 with eight teams, including the Los Angeles Wildcats. In addition to L.A., the league will also include the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Wildcats will play their home games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, formerly known as StubHub Center.

League commissioner Oliver Luck announced the new teams in a video broadcast on the XFL website and took a moment to explain the name choices for each city.

“The team names and logos were chosen exclusively to represent the spirit of football fans and their respective cities, and signify fun and football,” said Luck. “Nothing more.”

Last year, the league announced plans to return to action after playing one season in 2001 before shutting down. The XFL recently signed former Oklahoma and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones as its first player and had a session in California with coaches to go over rules.

The Wildcats’ president and head coach are expected to offer more details at a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Beverly Hills.