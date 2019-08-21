LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s station was targeted by gunfire Wednesday, leaving one deputy wounded, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lancaster Sheriff’s station in the 500 block of Lancaster Blvd., according to sheriff’s officials.

One deputy was shot in the shoulder, while other deputies were fired upon but escaped uninjured, Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

The deputy was in the parking lot when he was shot.

The gunfire was directed towards the station’s helipad area, the Los Angeles Times reported. The shots were believed to have been fired from an adjacent apartment building.

A perimeter was set up in the area and the injured deputy was being transported to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

The area of Lancaster and Sierra Highway were locked down during the investigation.

LASD Special Weapons Team landed on scene to search for the gunman.

CBSLA’s Tom Wait spotted multiple units responding to the scene.

🚨 🚨 🚨 BREAKING: @LANLASD deputies ambushed in station parking lot. One deputy shot in shoulder. Other shots fired. Investigators searching nearby apartment complex for shooter. Huge response – multiple cruisers headed north on 14 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/bcXi72MJv8 — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) August 21, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.