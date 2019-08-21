



— Break out the dollar signs and the money bags – Manhattan Beach’s infamous “Emoji House” is on the market.

An asking price of $1.7 million would not generally be unusual for the 1,500-square-foot property on 39th Street near Highland Avenue. However, the house’s appearance is definitely out of the ordinary in the upscale Manhattan Beach community.

The owner, Kathryn Kidd, painted the home hot pink and decorated it with two googly-eyed emojis – one with a zipped lip and the other with its tongue sticking out – after being fined for using it for short-term rentals, which is banned by the city. Since she repainted the house, it’s become a tourist attraction and a popular spot for selfies.

The house has also become a sensitive spot for neighbors, who took to a Manhattan Beach City Council meeting to declare it a public nuisance that will bring down property values.

According to the listing on ManhattanBeachConfidential.com, the home is a duplex with a 4-car garage. The property is in a district excellent schools, and is within walking distance of the Strand with killer ocean views.