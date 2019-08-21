LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — When a man looking for a job was told a South LA business was not hiring, he shot the owner.

The public’s help is needed Wednesday to help police identify a job seeker who opened fire on a business in the 1700 block of East 111th Street on Aug. 12 at about 5 a.m. Los Angeles police say the man had come to the business, asking to speak to the owner because he was looking for a job.

Employees told the man the business was not hiring and to come back another time.

The man eventually found the owner, who also told him the business was not hiring, prompting the man to take out a handgun and fire several rounds at the owner, police said. The owner was hit in the arm and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The shooter ran from the business and was last seen going west on East 111th Street toward Compton Avenue.

He was described as a Hispanic man, between 25 and 35 years old, with green eyes. He is 5-foot-10 inches, about 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black beanie, a long-sleeved gray shirt and black pants. Police say he had a tattoo of three dots near his left eye and may have also had tattoos on his neck. He identified himself to witnesses as Julian and had said he was from the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles. Witnesses said he may have arrived in a late 90s model Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the man in the images can contact Southeast Area Detectives at (213) 972-7886.