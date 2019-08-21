



— An arrest has been made in connection with the South LA shooting deaths of two childhood friends, one of whom was a math and astronomy scholar studying at UC Irvine, authorities said Wednesday.

Jonathan Charles Johnson, 26, was taken into custody Friday after he was spotted driving a blue 2004 Nissan Maxima that was wanted in the killings of Jose Flores Velazquez and Alfredo Carrera last Wednesday. The car had been spotted by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies patrolling near the corner of Via Princessa and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

A 25-year-old woman was also detained during the traffic stop, but was later released without being charged.

Last Wednesday’s shootings killed Velazquez and Carrera as they were saying goodbye in Carrera’s driveway. Velazquez was visiting his old South LA neighborhood to bring baby gifts to Carrera, who was expecting his first child with his girlfriend. The two men had grown up together, living just six houses apart.

A neighbor who had been putting his 1-year-old daughter in her car seat was also hit by gunfire while shielding her from the bullets.

Johnson is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle at another person. He is being held on $2 million bail.

The firearm used in the shootings is still missing, authorities said.