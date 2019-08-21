



— Longtime civil rights activist and labor union leader Dolores Huerta was arrested once again — this time during a protest in support of Fresno home care workers.

The 89-year-old was one of a handful of protesters handcuffed and escorted out of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday who said they were there to demand a living wage for workers.

Eight protesters, including Huerta, were arrested for allegedly failing to disperse after being told to do so.

Huerta and five others were reportedly released with misdemeanor citations. Two others were booked into the Fresno County Jail for allegedly obstructing the doorway of a public business establishment and resisting arrest.

Earlier this year, Huerta was honored by the city of Los Angeles for her tireless efforts to promote civil rights, help low-income families and fight for fair wages for all workers.

Huerta founded the National Farmworkers Association with Cesar Chavez, which later became the United Farm Workers.