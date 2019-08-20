



— A jail bird is in need of help after finding itself behind bars in Santa Barbara.

A gray, white and yellow cockatiel somehow got inside a fenced secure area at the Santa Barbara County Jail, 4436 Calle Real, and staff are hoping to find its owner.

Jail officials say it’s likely an escapee that found itself hungry and out of place at the county jail. The jail’s staff have fostered the bird, giving it food and shelter, but released photos of the friendly jail bird Monday in an effort to reunite it with its owner.

Anyone with information about the cockatiel can email info@sbsheriff.org.