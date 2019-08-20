BURBANK (CBSLA) — “The One” is coming back for number four in the “Matrix” saga.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are both set to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity in “Matrix 4”, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday.

Lana Wachowski, the co-creator of “The Matrix” franchise, is set to co-write, direct and produce the film, which will be globally distributed by Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Reeves and Moss starred in all three films, including the original “Matrix”, which premiered just over 20 years ago. Since then, the film franchise has earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office, with top-10 domestic hits in their respective years of release.

Tony Emmerich, chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, called Wachowski “a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in `The Matrix’ universe.”

Select AMC Theatres locations across the country will offer 20th anniversary screenings of “The Matrix” starting Aug. 30.