LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Armed with fresh new backpacks and sporting new clothes and shoes, thousands of students Tuesday are going back to school in Los Angeles.

Tuesday is the first day of school for Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest school district in Southern California and the second largest in the nation.

With 600,000 students returning to school – some by foot, others by car, and still others by bus — traffic throughout the city will feel the impact at the height of rush hour, LAPD Detective Bill Bustos said.

“If you live in the city of Los Angeles, you work, you come visit, traffic is going to affect you,” Bustos said. “Even if you do not have a child going back to school, please give yourself sufficient time to get to your destination, because traffic is going to increase today because of the volume of students that are coming back to school.”

But even as the school year starts with the usual admonitions for drivers to slow down, it will not have the threat of a teacher’s strike looming over it. In January, LAUSD’s teachers went on strike for the first time in 30 years, walking picket lines for six days.

Even though LAUSD voters rejected a proposed parcel tax in June that would raise $500 million a year for the district over 12 years, Superintendent Austin Beutner says voters can see another funding measure, possibly in the next year.

During his State of the Schools address, Beutner also touted positive trends like graduation rates that are up, and fewer absences and suspensions.