



– A former Cerritos College football player who was convicted of rape last year is now a free man after he was exonerated over a blunder during his trial.

In March of 2018, a jury convicted 23-year-old Kishawn Holmes of forcibly raping a 19-year-old woman and fellow student from Cerritos College.

The alleged rape occurred in September of 2016 at his Norwalk apartment, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said at the time.

He was arrested in February of 2017 and has remained in custody since.

However, his conviction was later thrown out after a judge determined Holmes didn’t get a fair trial because a witness in the case had allegedly lied.

His public defender told CBS2 Monday that prosecutors told a judge last week that they do not plan to refile charges in the case.

However, this isn’t Holmes first brush with the law. In September 2013, at the age of 17, he was arrested on similar charges while a student at Vista Murrieta High School. He was accused, along with another student, of sex crimes against six female victims.

In April 2014, according to the Whittier Daily News, he pleaded guilty to rape by force.

Last year, around the same time Holmes was convicted, the alleged victim in the Cerritos College case spoke to CBS2 after filing a lawsuit against both Holmes and the school for allowing a convicted rapist on campus.

“It makes me sick knowing that he’s done it before,” she said at the time. “And I had no idea he was capable of that.”