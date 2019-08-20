Comments
PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A dump truck crashed into a Pacoima apartment building Tuesday afternoon, but no serious injuries were reported, officials said.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at 12850 W. Branford St., where a male driver and two women at the scene suffered minor injuries, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Firefighters initially scrambled to locate a man who lives in one of the apartment units until he was later determined to be safe at work, Humphrey said.
The driver declined medical care, while the women were taken to a nearby hospital.
Building inspectors were on scene to assess any structural damage.
