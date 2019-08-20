RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The California Highway Police family prepared Monday to say goodbye to one of its own. The funeral service for Officer Andre Moye Jr., will be held Tuesday morning.

Moye was gunned down in the line of duty — doing a job he had always dreamed of doing — last week while in the process of impounding a truck. The driver of that truck Aaron Luther turned a semi-automatic rifle on the officer fatally shooting him and wounding two others before being fatally struck by police gunfire.

“And you saw, there’s a lot of videos out there, literally running toward the gunfire,” Officer Steve Carapia, of the CHP Inland Division, said.

Riverside police are still investigating the motive, but Luther’s wide told the San Bernardino Sun that he was stopped for riding alone in the carpool lane with expired tags and registration. Luther was also a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He had already spent a decade in prison for attempted murder. Moye chose to live his life differently.

“He literally lived up to every CHP standard that we have,” Carapia said.

Moye was also a husband, son, talented musician and a friend to many in the Inland Empire. It is because of the life he led that the CHP, and countless others, will honor the fallen officer during a public memorial service at Harvest Christian Fellowship Tuesday morning before his family lays him to rest in private.

“We wanted to make sure we did it right and we paid our respects to our brother,” Carapia said.

The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside.

“We all want to thank him for what he did,” Carapia said. “He changed many lives. He made you feel important, and that’s the positive light we want.”

Leading up to the service, the eastbound lanes of Magnolia, from Jefferson to Adams, will be closed from 6:30-8:30 a.m. And all lanes of Arlington, from Adams to Texas, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.