Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 8/20 at 8 a.m.

It’s The First Day Of School For Thousands Of LAUSD Students

Armed with fresh new backpacks and sporting new clothes and shoes, thousands of students Tuesday are going back to school in Los Angeles.

CHP Says Goodbye To Slain Officer Andre Moye Jr.

The California Highway Police family is saying goodbye to one of its own Tuesday morning with a public memorial service for Officer Andre Moye Jr., who was shot and killed last week during a traffic stop on a 215 Freeway overpass.

Local Weather

70s along the coast, 80s for downtown Los Angeles and 90s for the valleys. The heat will turn up Wednesday before a slight cooling trend just in time for the weekend.