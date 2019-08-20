Comments
CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Three suspects were in custody Tuesday night following a pursuit that started in West Hollywood and ended in Castaic.
The driver of the vehicle, at times going at speeds more than 130 miles per hour, was wanted on suspicion of car burglary.
Spike strips were successfully deployed and brought the pursuit to an end on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes.
#LASD en-route to transport suspects who were taken into custody by #CHP AND even though we would love to take credit for the spike strips, #LASD did not deploy the spike strips… it was the super fast CHP units. #TeamWork
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 21, 2019
