CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:5 Freeway, Castaic, End of Pursuit, Pursuit, Suspects In Custody, West Hollywood

CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Three suspects were in custody Tuesday night following a pursuit that started in West Hollywood and ended in Castaic.

The driver of the vehicle, at times going at speeds more than 130 miles per hour, was wanted on suspicion of car burglary.

Spike strips were successfully deployed and brought the pursuit to an end on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes.

Comments