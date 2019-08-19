



– A teen boy is expected to survive after being shot while coming home from work in La Puente Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Le Borgne Avenue and Rath Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Footage from the scene showed a pickup truck in the middle of the street with what appeared to be a shattered front windshield.

The boy was rushed to LAC + USC Medical Center with a wound to his upper torso, deputies said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The shooter was described as a male. He remains on the loose. It’s unclear if detectives have identified a motive in the shooting.