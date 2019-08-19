RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A 54-year-old man lit his mother on fire and then barricaded himself inside a Rancho Cucamonga home Monday before surrendering, authorities said Monday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic violence incident before dawn Monday when they found the woman suffering from burns at the house on the 13000 block of Vine Street, according to spokeswoman Jodi Miller.

The woman told investigators the man had been acting erratically and set her on fire, but authorities didn’t offer any additional details.

During the five-hour standoff, the suspect periodically shouted at sheriff’s deputies before he was detained late Monday morning.

One neighbor told CBSLA’s Greg Mills the suspect was released from prison about a year ago.

A couple extinguished the flames on the woman while the suspect screamed, “Let her die!”, Mills reported.

Couple on right put flames out on woman as victim’s son screamed “let her die!”. Sheriff: son lit mom on fire. Our report: 4pm KCAL9. 5pm CBS2. @CBSLA #BraveCouple pic.twitter.com/pbHTcxkr16 — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) August 19, 2019

She was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the standoff as a precaution.