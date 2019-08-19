LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers he shot at for no apparent reason as they patrolled El Sereno, officials said Monday.

LAPD officials say two officers were on patrol at about 11:30 p.m. at Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue when a man standing on a corner shot at them.

The officers followed the shooter as he ran through an alley and returned his gunfire. The shooter was hit by the shots and taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

“These things can happen,” LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said. “These officers were not looking for anyone. Again, they were just on patrol in the area, and he fired upon them unprovoked.”

Neither officer was hurt in the shooting, although an LAPD cruiser was damaged.

The suspect was not identified, but he was described as a man in his 30s. Investigators say a gun was recovered at the scene, but they continue to look for a motive in the shooting.

Alhambra Avenue and Endicott Street remain were shut down for the investigation.