LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help to identify a trio working together to distract seniors and steal their wallets and other valuables as they shop.

La Verne police released surveillance video images of two women and a man who they say have targeting mostly elderly customers as they shop.

The most recent incident happened last Thursday afternoon at a Sprouts market in La Verne. Police say the two women chat up a customer at the seafood counter to distract her, as the male suspect opens her purse as it sits in a shopping cart and steals the wallet inside.

“Definitely scary,” shopper Michelle Lunsford said. “Definitely scary because it’s not just one person, there’s multiple people that you kind of have to keep your eye out for.”

The trio is believed to have run the same distraction theft elsewhere in La Verne.

Anyone with information about any of the suspects can call Detective S. Figueroa at (909) 596-1913 or email sfigueroa@lvpd.org.