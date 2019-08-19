SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A shipment of jalapeño peppers being driven over the Mexico border had a little something extra mixed in – almost four tons of marijuana.

Customs and Border Patrol officers say a Mexican citizen driving a tractor trailer into the Otay Mesa port of entry claimed his trailer was full of jalapeños. Drug-sniffing dogs detected the extra spice in the peppers.

Officers found 314 large, wrapped packages of marijuana mixed in with the shipment of jalapeño peppers, an amount that weighed 7,560 pounds. The nearly four tons of marijuana are worth $2.3 million, according to Customs and Border Patrol.

Thursday’s discovery was the second big bust at the Otay Mesa port of entry in a week. Just two days prior, officers seized 10,642 pounds of marijuana hidden in plastic auto parts.