



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 8/19 at 8 a.m.

Man Dies After Allegedly Shooting At LAPD Officers On Patrol In El Sereno

A man was killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers he shot at for no apparent reason as they patrolled El Sereno, officials said Monday.

Sister Of Young Mom Shot To Death In San Bernardino Shares Her Grief

A young single mom and a middle school teacher was shot to death while she sat in her boyfriend’s truck early Saturday in San Bernardino.

Local Weather

Temperatures below average Monday with a high of 73 for the beaches and 93 for the valleys.