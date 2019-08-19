



— A Beaumont man shot and killed his long-term girlfriend and her mother and then killed himself, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Beaumont police say that based on an early review of the evidence, Bradley Wallace murdered girlfriend Tracy Shelby and her mother Deborah on August 16.

According to statements collected from family members, Wallace and Tracy Shelby lived in the home where the incident occurred and that while Shelby’s mother did not live with them, she may have been in the house that day to assist her daughter.

Beaumont police are not looking for any additional suspects or co-conspirators at this time, however they ask that anyone familiar with these individuals and might have additional information in this case, contact Detective Lynn, of the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500.