ARLETA (CBSLA) — There was a large police presence in an Arleta neighborhood Monday evening where a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred.

At approximately 4 p.m. police responded to a report of a family disturbance in the 13100 block of Ottoman Street.

Upon their arrival, an officer put out an officer-needs-help call and reported shots were fired.

An officer-involved shooting occurred and a suspect was down and in unknown condition.

It was later confirmed that the suspect was fatally injured and authorities placed a sheet over his body.

Views from SKY9 showed what appeared to be a shotgun nearby and a handgun on top of a trash can.

Close to a dozen police vehicles could also be seen in the area as police entered a nearby home.

Two people were said to be in custody following the exchange.

No officers were injured in the shooting.