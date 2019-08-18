FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) — A man was pinned between two cars after a driver slammed into him before fleeing the scene.

Prior to the crash, the victim was trying to remove an item from his trunk, and was standing behind his vehicle when he was struck.

The man was struck just before midnight. He was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to his lower extremities. Doctors Sunday were working to save both of his legs.

About less than a mile away from the original scene, investigators located the suspect’s vehicle. The driver has not yet been located.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call authorities.