



— The grief was palpable Sunday at a vigil held for a young mother slain this weekend in San Bernardino.

Nancy Magaña, 24, was shot to death while sitting in the driver’s seat of her boyfriend’s car. Her 5-year-old son Pablo was also in the vehicle. Neither the boyfriend or Pablo were hurt.

“We’re just devastated,” said Magaña’s cousin, Felipe. “So this shouldn’t happen. It shouldn’t happen again [to any other family] So, hopefully the police take action.”

CBS/KCAL9’s Laurie Perez attended the vigil.

So many people showed up, she reported, they couldn’t all fit in the backyard of the Magaña family home.

Her family and friends met, prayed and shared stories of the young woman who just embarked on a teaching career two weeks ago.

Magaña was one of four daughters — she was a beloved sister, single mom, and friend to many. Her parents attended, so did her grandparents. All were described as numb.

“Reeling” might be a better word, Perez reported.

The family told Perez what they told CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Greg Mills before her — Magaña had no enemies making the shooting even more puzzling and disturbing.