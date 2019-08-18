SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Detectives are on the hunt for a suspect in the slaying of a young teacher — a single mother — who was gunned down near a park early Saturday morning while sitting with her boyfriend in a car.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jeff Nguyen spoke to Nancy Magaña’s friends and family.

The first thing they all mentioned was her smile. They also mentioned her adventurous spirit — they shared pictures of her smiling, swimming with dolphins.

They shared a picture of Magaña and her son who was also smiling and beaming when his mother graduated Cal State San Bernardino last spring.

The 24-year-old victim’s life ended this morning — Magaña was shot inside a truck belonging to her boyfriend.

Her family says she was in the driver’s seat while her boyfriend and her son were also in the truck.

Police said they were called to the corner of 30th and Flores Street following a report of a shooting.

Paramedics took Magaña to a hospital where she later died.

Magaña’s life ended just two-weeks into her first full-time time job as a teacher.

She had just started at Del Vallejo Middle School – where her family says she taught math and she was an assistant volleyball coach.

Her family says she got into teaching because she wanted to help the kids in her community have better lives.

And she was hoping her work schedule would line up with caring for her son – who she had while attending San Bernardino Valley College where being a new mom briefly led to a pause in her education.

She took the boy everywhere as part of her adventurous spirit. Her friends and family shared photos of Magaña and her son visiting national parks.

Because her friends said that even though the single mom lived paycheck-to-paycheck she wanted to make sure her little boy could experience everything possible that life had to offer.

Her family said Magaña had no enemies and detectives are not saying what led up to the shooting or who they think may be responsible.