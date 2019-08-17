



— Tamia Richardson was just 14-years-old when she visited the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disneyland was celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Richardson was one of the lucky few who won a pass to use for a free return visit.

That pass was then put into a box of mementos Richardson, who lives in Canada, had tucked away for safekeeping.

And — 34 years after winning the pass — Richardson made her return visit to the theme park.

She and her teenage daughters got to visit the Anaheim park for free using the pass.

In 1985, a ticket to Disneyland cost $16.50, a steal compared to the $149 price tag a current one-day pass.