



It's been three long years, but fishing enthusiasts can once again cast their lines at Irvine Lake.

The popular fishing spot, located off Santiago Canyon Road in Silverado, was cut off to anglers three years ago in a dispute with the water districts. Those differences have at least temporarily been resolved.

The county Board of Supervisors struck a one-year agreement in June with a company to manage shoreline fishing and operate a bait shop.

Only shoreline fishing is permitted at the 750-acre man-made lake — no boats.

County Supervisor Don Wagner made it all official with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

“A great big thank you to our parks staff who made this happen,” Wagner said at the event. “A great big thanks to the folks that are behind me from the Irvine Ranch Water District, the Serrano Water District… Together, we call came out to get this thing back into your hands. Here it is. Let’s enjoy it.”

Carp, catfish, and sturgeon are among the fish lurking in the lake.

No license is needed to fish at the lake. Fishing will be offered from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Parking costs $5.

