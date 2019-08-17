



— A rainbow-colored disc at the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Addison Street in Sherman Oaks in memory of 16-year-old Conor Lynch was unveiled Friday.

“We are here today to honor the lives of those lost to senseless traffic accidents, to stand with their families and loved ones and to remind our city that we can — and must — do better,” Councilmember David Ryu said.

The Rainbow Halos were designed by artist John Morse to reflect colorful halos of light onto the sidewalk to draw attention to the issue of traffic fatalities in Los Angeles.

Lynch was killed by a hit-and-run driver near the intersection in 2010 during a run. He was a junior at Notre Dame High School.

Approximately 250 people die in traffic collisions every year in L.A. — another 1,000 are severely injured.

