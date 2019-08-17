



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another early Saturday morning in the Florence-Firestone area near South Los Angeles.

Both were taken to a hospital, where one man died.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of Compton Avenue, near 90th Street, and happened just days after a drive-by shooting in the same area left two men dead, one of them a nationally recognized math and astronomy scholar.

Sheriff’s officials said they do not believe the shootings are connected, but given how close they occurred to each other, will look into the possibility.

Anyone with information on either shooting was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.

