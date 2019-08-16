LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection computers were shutdown nationwide Friday creating long lines at LAX and other airports around the country.

LAX Airport tweeted out at 1:33 p.m. that “@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available.”

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

LAX later tweeted an update from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that said, “CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online.”

An update from @CBP on the issue impacting passenger processing in customs areas. Please continue to check with your airline directly for the latest on any potential flight impacts. https://t.co/pCqY6M1lE1 — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

LAX recommended travelers continue to check with their airline directly for information on any potential flight impacts.

Social media posts indicated that John F. Kennedy Airport in New York was experiencing similar problems.

Here’s a better perspective of the customs line at JFK. People are growing frustrated. Nothing like landing after a 10 hour flight to this. pic.twitter.com/WrEUsoJhbH — Sarah Baird 🙌 (@Baird_S) August 16, 2019

Just after 3 p.m. LAX tweeted and update stating that “CBP systems are slowly getting back to normal and officers have processed the majority of waiting passengers at LAX with no significant impacts to flights.”

The cause of the shutdown was not immediately known.