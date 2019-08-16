



— An Inland Empire man says he was targeted in a brutal attack because he resembles a police sketch of a suspect in a child annoyance case.

Kevin Martin posted a Facebook video detailing the attack, which he says occurred about 11:15 p.m. Thursday near an In-N-Out restaurant in Norco.

According to Martin, a group of people – including one man who was roughly 6’4″ and 280 lbs. – strangled and punched him more than two dozen times because of his resemblance to a suspect in a Corona police press release from May.

“They pushed me across the street thinking I was that guy,” said Martin.

Martin says he was aware of the sketch and first contacted Corona police when the story came out in order to clear his name. He says he was interviewed by a detective and was eventually cleared.

Riverside County Sheriff’s officials confirmed Martin was beaten in that attack and that an arrest was made.

According to Corona police, Martin was interviewed after he made comments online about the police sketch. He was later cleared of any involvement with the case.

But despite his efforts, Martin – who has a Facebook page dedicated to Southern California weather alerts – says after the attack, he’s now afraid to go outside.

“I can’t leave my house now without living in fear that I’m going to get shot because of this picture from three months ago,” he said.

“I would say it looks more like Johnny Depp at some point, when he was younger,” he added.