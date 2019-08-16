Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona Friday night.
According to the Pomona Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Pasadena Street around 7:36 p.m. where they found an adult male who had been shot.
The man was taken to the hospital, but later died.
This is a developing story.
Death Investigation in the 1100 Blk of E. Pasadena. Please avoid the area as the investigation will be on-going. https://t.co/x78Ln0f562
— Pomona Police Dept. (@PomonaPD) August 17, 2019
