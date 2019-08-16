CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
POMONA (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona Friday night.

According to the Pomona Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Pasadena Street around 7:36 p.m. where they found an adult male who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, but later died.

This is a developing story.

 

