



— California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye Jr. will be remembered next week with a public memorial that is expected to draw a large number of law enforcement officials from across the state.

The public is invited to attend the 90-minute service at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 6115 Arlington Ave. in Riverside. The memorial starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but seating is expected to be very limited.

A private funeral will be held immediately after the public memorial.

Moye was shot and killed Monday while conducting a traffic stop near Interstate 215 in Riverside. As he arranged for 49-year-old Aaron Luther’s pickup truck to be towed, the CHP says Luther pulled a semiautomatic rifle from the truck and shot Moye.

The fatally wounded officer managed to make a call for help, and two officers who were first to respond were also shot. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

Luther was shot and killed in the shootout.

Moye had been with the CHP only since 2017, after working first as an electrician. He is survived by his wife, Sara, his parents and siblings.

Mourning CHP officers will return to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the second time since April, when CHP Sgt. Steve Licon was given his final salute. Licon, who was Moye’s colleague at the Riverside Area Office, died after an allegedly drunk driver mowed him down alongside 15 Freeway.

